14-Year-Old’s Anonymous Messaging App Has Nothing To Do With Anonymity

Daniel Singer understands the marketing value of being a 14-year-old app creator. “People want to move to newer platforms suited for people in their demographic,” he says. “I am a teen, so I have a decent picture of what they want.”

The app Singer co-founded with his father, Backchat, attempts to paint that picture. It enables anonymous messaging between social network connections. But just as Snapchat is not necessarily about privacy, Backchat has less to do with the desire to be anonymous than with the desire to break from the conversational confines of established social media.

it allows your recipient to judge what you’re saying before they judge who said it

First of all, it’s not actually anonymous. You need to be connected to someone through Facebook or Google+ before you can send them a message, and the app gives the recipient clues about your identity. Those clues might be where you go to school, your gender, or your interests. If the original hints aren’t enough to pinpoint your identity, the recipient can purchase more clues (9 clues for $.99).

If Backchat is not actually that anonymous, then what does its anonymous messaging system accomplish? A few things, says Singer:

Avoiding Snap Judgments: “When you don’t have your name attached to it, there’s a different social weight attributed to it,” Singer says. “On Facebook, if you post something, people view that content differently based on whether it’s their best friend, a friend they met in high school, or just some person they know, who they know their name.” In other words, Backchat allows your recipient to judge what you’re saying before they judge who said it.

Discouraging Bullies: “When you want to bully someone, one of the main drivers is you look for that reward at the end,” Singer says. “Whether that’s a laugh, a smile, approval from your peers, a Facebook like, whatever that is.” Backchat is one-on-one, so there’s nobody else around to laugh at mean comments. And even if there were, it would not be instantly clear who deserved “credit.”

Fun: “When you don’t know who it is, you’re driven by curiosity to figure out who is messaging you,” Singer says. It’s a game.