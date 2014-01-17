Help Put Ice Cube On The Goodyear Blimp For Charity

In Ice Cube’s hip-hop classic “ It Was a Good Day ” he describes a really good day. There was no smog, his mama made him breakfast, he scored a triple-double, the Lakers beat the Sonics, he got laid, and famously, he saw the “lights of the Goodyear Blimp / and it read ‘Ice Cube’s a pimp.’”

Comedian Donovan Strain figured out that the actual “Good Day” occurred January 20, 1992 by narrowing down days based on clues in the song. Ice Cube mentions watching Yo MTV Raps–first clue–so Strain found all of the dates between when the show first aired and when the song was released on which–second clue–the Lakers beat the Sonics (twelve days). Then he looked among those dates at which–third clue–LA had “no smog” (four days). He tossed two of the remaining dates because Ice Cube mentions–fourth clue–a beeper and according to Strain, “beepers weren’t adopted by mobile phone companies until the 1990s.” Of the two possible days remaining, he picked January 20th, 1992 because on the other date Ice Cube would have been too busy filming Boyz n the Hood for all of his described shenanigans. Strain thus declared January 20 National Good Day Day (Ice Cube says the day itself was fictional).

Now Andy Dao, Michael Lopez, Jon Barco, and Bryan Denman–four creative friends who proclaim “Good Day” as “one of the biggest feel good jams of all time”–want to commemorate National Good Day Day by convincing the Goodyear tire company to fly the famous blimp on January 20th actually saying, “ICE CUBE’S A PIMP.” For charity. And they might just have done it.

The Good Day Blimp project, aims to raise $25K through Crowdtilt for a nonprofit called A Place Called Home which provides “love, safety, enrichment, training, and opportunities” to South Central LA children and teenagers.

The idea was to pressure, or as they call it, “guide Goodyear’s hand” to fly the Good Day Blimp, since the crowdsourced money only goes to the nonprofit if Goodyear goes through with the deed. If Goodyear refused, the money would return to the donors. None of the creators have any affiliation with Ice Cube or with Goodyear or with A Place Called Home. They just thought it would be a good idea to make National Good Day Day an extra good day for a charity.





“We were hanging out last summer and the topic came up,” Lopez said. “It all started with someone saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got Goodyear to fly their blimp like in the video?’ … We started kicking around ideas and ended up on the thought of celebrating the actual ‘Good Day’ … Basically, we wanted to make Ice Cube’s good day the best day for everyone.”

The first fifty donors that gave over $50 will get the beautiful poster below designed by Michael Marsicano which details each “good” happening listed in the song. The first hundred donators to give over $25 will receive two 6”x4” cards. It’s a rewards system similar to Kickstarter. But with Kickstarter fatigue setting in across the Internet, projects like this with the shtick turned way up may be the future of crowd-sourced fundraising.