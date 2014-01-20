4 Little-Known Reasons Martin Luther King Was An Amazing Leader, Human

But if we peer into Dr. King’s life, we can see that he was more and less than myth: a person with interior complexity and exterior grace beyond what a textbook can tell you. So let’s get to know his intense, hilarious, and prescient sides below.

MLK was a person, which means he had a range of emotions, just like the rest of us. But, as we’ve mentioned before, the highest functioning people exercise what psychologists call emotional agility, where you notice an emotion like anger when it arises and then choose a response–rather than suppressing it or getting overwhelmed.

From his autobiography, we can see that Dr. King developed emotional agility from a young age. Like in this anecdote from 1943:

When I was 14, I traveled from Atlanta to Dublin, Georgia, with a dear teacher of mine, Mrs. Bradley [to] participate in an oratorical contest. We were on a bus returning to Atlanta. Along the way, some white passengers boarded the bus, and the white driver ordered us to get up and give the whites our seats. We didn’t move quickly enough to suit him, so he began cursing us. I intended to stay right in that seat, but Mrs. Bradley urged me up, saying we had to obey the law. We stood up in the aisle for 90 miles to Atlanta. That night will never leave my memory. It was the angriest I have ever been in my life.

As Columbia Business School professor Hitendra Wadhwa observes, King had to tame his anger in order to become a “messenger of peaceful struggle.” King worked hard to maintain his nonviolence and admonished himself when he didn’t. A telling example comes from the negotiations to close the Montgomery Bus Boycotts in late 1955. He saw that the talks were headed toward a stalemate, as whites weren’t giving up their segregation privileges.

I’m interested in changing the kind of system that produces this kind of man.

Coming home with a “heavy heart” and a “terrible sense of guilt,” King recalled his own angry, indignant moments in his autobiography. He continued:

I had spoken hastily and resentfully. Yet I knew that this was no way to solve a problem. ‘You must not harbor anger,’ I admonished myself. ‘You must be willing to suffer the anger of the opponent, and yet not return anger. You must not become bitter. No matter how emotional your opponents are, you must be calm.'”

People who like to talk about innovation are given to bandying about the phrase systems thinking, or understanding how individual elements within a broader system interact with one another.