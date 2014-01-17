Ajax Says It Can Clean Up All Your Social Clutter In One Wipe

Facebook and Twitter have been around long enough now that a lot of people have racked up a formidable collection of people, brands, and apps within their social media existence. Problem is, a lot of it is garbage or at least stuff you haven’t paid attention to since hitting that Like or Follow button in the first place. Cleaning brand Ajax now aims to remedy that situation with a brand new app called Social Wipes. Created by agency VML/GPY&R Sydney, it treats your social media presence like a dirty counter top to help you clear the clutter and prevent more spam from blocking up your Twitter feed.