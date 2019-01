Hey, we all like different things about hotels. For some, the bed comfort and pillow quality is key. For others, it’s the pool and gym. Someone else might book based on the free shampoo. You never know.





For the latest spot in Booking.com’s “Booking.yeah” campaign, agency Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam shows off the brand’s skills in getting people in touch with the amenities they want, be that electric wind, recreational sand or round things. Ah, those sweet, sweet round things.