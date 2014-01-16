Borrowing From Twitter, Facebook Rolls Out Personalized Trending Topics

Facebook is borrowing another page from Twitter. The world’s largest social network on Thursday began rolling out a feature called “Trending” that highlights topics that have recently climbed in popularity.

Facebook says the list is personalized to include users’ interests, as well as trending topics across the network. When people click on a topic, they’re shown relevant posts from friends and pages.









If Trending seems like a familiar feature on Facebook, it’s because the company started testing it on a small percentage of mobile users in the U.S. last summer. The Twitterization of Facebook can be seen in a number of aspects throughout the network, including a verification system (down to the blue checkmark) and hashtags to group public Facebook posts.