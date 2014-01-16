Twitch’s 2013: 45 Million Viewers, 600 Million Videos, 12 Billion Minutes Viewed Per Month

2013 has been a big year for gaming. From the release of the year’s most highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto V , to the launches of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Twitch has been there every step of the way. The video-game livestreaming site, an offshoot of Justin.tv, grew to 45 million viewers last year–more than double its base of 20 million a year ago–who on average watched 106 minutes a day, a jump from 85 minutes in 2012, according to the company’s year-end report .

Engagement is so high–with 58% of users spending at least 20 hours a week on the site–that 68% of users actually ended up watching less traditional television. In fact, Twitch says it reaches more viewers weekly than Breaking Bad, preseason football, and Tosh.0 combined. Overall, viewers on average are 21 years old, with 76% of them in the 18- to 49-year-old age range.

By the numbers, here was how Twitch’s year stacked up:

12 billion minutes watched per month, doubled from a year ago

6 million videos broadcast per month, twice the number from a year ago. This is three times the number of videos watched on Facebook

900,000 unique broadcasters per month, up from 700,000 a year ago

In the biggest implementation of Twitch to date, the service was integrated into the PlayStation 4 at launch (and will arrive on the Xbox One in the first half of 2014). Twitch has been reeling in the PlayStation 4 effect: Over the holidays, the company said PS4 owners accounted for 20% of its broadcasters.