How Your Oscar Sausage Is Made: Behind “Her,” “Nebraska,” and 9 Other Academy Award Contenders

The 2014 Academy Award nominations are in, with the typical amount of snubs (Inside Llewyn Davis!) and surprises (Philomena!) Leading the pack, the snazzily costumed, coiffed, and soundtracked American Hustle is tied for most nominations with eye-popping existential space-thriller Gravity. (Both are up for 10 awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.) Not far behind is Steve McQueen’s wrenching period drama, 12 Years a Slave, which has nine nominations, also including the two key categories above.





Rounding out the Best Picture nominations: Nebraska, directed by Alexander Payne, Philomena, directed by Stephen Frears, Captain Phillips, directed by Paul Greengrass, The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese, Her directed by Spike Jonze, and Dallas Buyer’s Club, directed by Jean-Marc Vallee. Best Director nominations also went to Payne and Scorsese.

