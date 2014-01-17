Shareaholic’s Data Viz Of Declining Reddit Traffic Misleads

Earlier this week, the content discovery tool Shareaholic published a report claiming that the web traffic Reddit refers to other sites is rapidly declining . A chart showing the dip accompanied the report. Shortly thereafter, the report appeared on several news outlets, including The Atlantic and Business Insider, which recommended that publishers and search engine optimization experts start looking at web sites other than Reddit for referral traffic.

Normally I’d ignore a report like this because I don’t care much about SEO, but the analysis in Shareaholic’s report was so bad–and the chart so misleading–that I had to write a response.

Shareaholic’s claim rests on their comparison of two cherry-picked data points: Reddit referral traffic at December 2012 and December 2013. (That’s odd, given that Shareaholic has been running since 2008. Why didn’t the company show its data since 2008? Or at least 2010?) Shareaholic compares referral traffic between those two points and notes that it’s gone down by 33%, then speculates that Reddit’s referral traffic is crashing.

One of the things we learn in high school math class is that it takes at least three points to make a trend, not two. In fact, if Shareaholic had posted this report in June 2013, it could’ve told the opposite story: Reddit’s referral traffic is skyrocketing (up 66%)! That’s a sign right there that the methods Shareaholic is using are flawed.

Reddit referral traffic trend, Dec ’12 to Jun ’13. Image: Randy Olson

If we want to talk about trends, we need to consider all of the data. Shareaholic shows us a simple line plot connecting the dots, but doesn’t even try to show us what trend is actually going on. Can you easily tell if there’s really a significant downward trend going on there? That’s the sign of a poor data visualization.

Reddit referral traffic trend, Dec ’12 to Dec ’13. Image via Shareaholic

When we take a closer look at the data Shareaholic presented, we can draw a trend line through those points and notice that there isn’t much of a trend going on at all: The line is almost flat, going down just 0.007% every month.

If a trend relies so heavily on one data point, then it isn’t much of a trend at all.

Of course, this trend line assumes that Reddit referral traffic will stay in constant decline, which we know isn’t the case. Just look at what happened in June 2013. There’s a lot more to Reddit’s referral traffic trend than meets the eye, and Shareaholic’s oversimplified analysis doesn’t even come close to explaining it.