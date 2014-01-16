This Celebrity News Parody Replaces Hollywood Stars with Single Moms

There’s nothing titillating or sexy about poverty, and since we all like our shiny things, that means we’re more likely to reach for that US Weekly featuring a movie star walking his dog than the serious news article about a mother who can’t afford to clothe her kids. Now a Canadian nonprofit that helps struggling single moms through college is trying to make poverty eye catching…well, kind of. To publicize its Homeward Bound education initiative, the WoodGreen Foundation and DDB Canada have created a video parody of celebrity news called “Gossip Today.” Instead of talking about the red carpet and rehab, however, anchors draw attention to moms in need.





“The goal was to shift our audience’s lens and have them imagine a world where we cared for our fellow community members–women living in poverty–in the same way that we care for celebrities,” says Denise Rossetto, ECD of creative agency DDB Canada.

The campaign, which will run in Toronto for six weeks, is accompanied by interviews with women enrolled in Homeward Bound. The spot may make you think twice. Not just now, but the next time Access Hollywood or Extra pops on the screen.