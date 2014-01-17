A Public Service That Aims To End Crappy Tourist Photos

Are you sick of Instagram feeds full of boring, bad quality vacation pics? Did your best friend try to shoot the Brooklyn Bridge and up with nothing but East River? Miami Ad school grads Mimi Chan and Utsavi Jhaveri decided to do the tourists of New York and San Francisco a public service. They created a bright yellow stencil featuring the hashtag #noshittyphotos and two feet. Then they painted their emblem onto the ground in the best possible location to get a shot that rocks. Some of their work has already been erased by the city authorities. But if you can think of a popular landmark in either NYC or San Fran, chances are the duo has been there, trying to save you (and your iPhone) a little embarrassment.