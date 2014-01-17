One Therapist’s Diagnosis–And Prescription–For The Overworked Masses Of Silicon Valley

For Dr. Stephanie Brown, it’s been a lot like being a therapist much anywhere else: you’re surrounded by patients ravaged by addiction. Yet Brown, who has a specialty in counseling substance abusers, thinks she has identified a new form of addiction, one endemic to Silicon Valley and other stress-filled corners of the country. It’s an addiction to “speed”–not methamphetamines, but to an overall rushed rhythm of life that is spiraling out of control.

Her book is Speed: Facing Our Addiction to Fast and Faster–and Overcoming Our Fear of Slowing Down. Fast Company caught up with Brown to talk about addiction, overwork, and the ways our society behaves like a bunch of impulse-driven toddlers.

Stephanie Brown Photo by Layla Mandella

FAST COMPANY: So your book, Speed, is not a novelization of the Keanu Reeves movie.

STEPHANIE BROWN: It’s about the fast pace of life that has spread through America and is spreading through the world. It was born in Silicon Valley, where I live. In the last 20 years, there’s been a revolution, a radical shift in the pace of life. What I see is the ravages of an addiction that has encompassed our culture with this sense of the need to go faster and faster.

I think many readers may balk at the notion that we’re really “addicted” to speed–not the drug, but simply the pace of life. Some people begin to feel we’re experiencing a kind of addiction inflation. And yet you’re not someone to use this terminology lightly, are you?

I identify as a recovering alcoholic, and I am a researcher of AA and of people in AA. What I describe in the book is an in-depth theory about why I think this is an addiction, why I think society has gotten out of control–and that’s what an addiction is. Society now readily operates at the level of three- and four-year-olds: the idea that you should operate on impulse, not stop and think, that you should keep moving or you’ll fall behind. The dynamics of it become an addiction. People are no longer pausing to say, “Wait a minute. What am I doing here? What happens if I wait 15 minutes and don’t respond to this right away?”