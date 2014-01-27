Caffeine: Destroyer And Enhancer Of Memory?

Caffeine has a weird relationship with memory: it can hurt our ability to remember, but it can actually enhance our ability to recall.

So how’s it work?

About 90% of Americans ingest caffeine daily. We often drink coffee in an attempt to make ourselves feel more awake. In this way, caffeine acts as an enabler; it aids and abets us in the crime of not getting enough sleep.

The problem with sleep deprivation–aside from getting fat, stupid, and causing nuclear disaster–is that it muddles our memories.

If you are going to recall the events of the day, you need to weave them into your memories, through a process sleep scientists call consolidation. But you only get into consolidation mode when you’re in the deepest levels of sleep. So the less sleep you get, the less of an opportunity your fresh experiences have to consolidate into your longer memories.

We can infer, then, that you’re doing damage to memory if you use caffeine as a shortcut around slumber.

Yet caffeine can also bolster your ability to recall, as a new study from Johns Hopkins University suggests. We’ll let neuroscience professor Michael Yassa explain: