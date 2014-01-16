Enormous Kinetic Pinboard Turns Your Face Into The Mount Rushmore of Sochi

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, it won’t just be certain athletes who have big heads. MegaFon’s pavilion in the Olympic Village will be displaying 24-foot high rotating 3-D portraits of spectators’ faces.

The mobile network teamed up with London-based architect Asif Khan to hammer out the concept, which is basically a high-tech version of science museum-style pin screens, only writ large–very large. The kinetic facade of the pavilion is made up of over 10,000 actuators which turn the structure’s outer layer into a vivid rendering of each fan’s face.





In order to be briefly immortalized during the games, Olympic visitors can head to photo booths stashed within the pavilion, as well as those inside MegaFon retail store throughout Russia. The booths capture five images of the user’s face at the same time, from several angles, then display them on the enormous, futuristic pin screen, where they weirdly resemble the cover of an album by Swedish rockers The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

Watch a video demo of how it works below, and look through more images in the slides above.