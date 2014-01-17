4 Strategies of America’s Best Places to Work

We’ve chronicled how to bake in success with each hire, the ways in which keep their organizations humming with positive vibes, the transformative power of feedback, as well as how internal competition can crush a staff.

We’ve found that all the roads that lead to innovation also light the path towards creating a great place to work. Which is why we were intrigued by the list of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2014. The list, released by Great Place to Work, culled survey data from 257 companies and evaluates responses based on employees’ perceptions of trust, respect, compensation, camaraderie, internal communication, training, and diversity efforts.

Trust and engagement are particularly noteworthy traits among the top 100. Great Place to Work found that not only did these key elements make staff happier, they were 87% less likely to leave. This has a direct impact on the bottom line as less turnover means there’s no need to spend money and time recruiting and training new hires. If you’re looking for a stock tip, look no further than the publicly-traded companies publicly-traded companies on the list. Analysts found that they consistently outperform major stock indices by 300%.

There are other, more subtle ways these companies stand out.

One of the cardinal rules of keeping staff satisfied is to provide opportunity for change. China Gorman, CEO of Great Place to Work says, “One of the most staggering statistics we found is that the 100 best companies offer nearly double the hours of on-the-job training to full-time, salaried employees as companies not on the list.”

Mentoring programs, job rotations, global assignments, and peer support groups are just some of the ways companies design ways to help employees advance their careers. Gorman points out how Mercedes Benz USA offers a job rotation program to help associates understand their career interests and develop strengths alongside a personal enrichment program to give administrative assistants the opportunity to develop skills by working in other areas of the company.



QuikTrip, a midwestern chain of gas stations and convenience stores, offers career counseling to all its employees, says Gorman. “The employee and their manager respond to a questionnaire about the employee’s strengths and interests. Both then meet with an HR Mentor and develop a plan to support the employee’s career aspirations, even if those aspirations reside outside of QuikTrip,” she explains.



Several companies use internal career development to keep staff moving up the ranks. Nugget Markets, a California-based grocer, sees nearly 100% of job openings filled through internal promotion, while Baptist Health South Florida identifies successors for chief nursing office after going through their Nurse Executive Academy. “This program has helped Baptist identify “ready now” and “ready with development” candidates for this critical role,” says Gorman.

