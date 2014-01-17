How San Francisco Used Poop Jokes To Save Its Sewer System

On a Monday evening back last May, at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Lake Street in San Francisco’s Richmond district, the earth opened up. A giant sinkhole–about 20 feet across and nearly 10 feet deep–suddenly gaped in the middle of the road. But the culprit wasn’t an earthquake or a creature from the deep. It was just an ancient sewer line, finally giving way after more than a century of decay.





A few months later, some odd advertisements began popping up. A set of unusual slogans suddenly plastered the backs of buses, Facebook and Twitter timelines, and in newspapers across the city, making residents double-take on their morning commutes. The ads read things like No One Deals With More Crap Than I Do and Your #2 Is My #1.

The real punch-line, however, was that these ads came not from a newly minted, investor-backed fertilizer startup, but from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC), a government agency with a tight budget and an unattractive but vital job to do.

“Without a functioning water and sewer system, you are essentially left with a third-world country,” says Tyrone Jue, SFPUC’s director of communications. “Parts of our system date back to the Gold Rush. Parts are seismically unreliable. You can see the effects of climate change on our sewer system, with the rising sea level. But [unlike tap water], which is a tangible resource, the [only] experience people have with the sewer system is the flushing of their toilet. Things going down the drain, and they probably don’t even think about it.”

That disconnect has become a serious issue, because for the past decade, the city of San Francisco has been planning the Sewer System Improvement Program (or SSIP), a 20-year, multi-billion-dollar public works project to update those dated treatment plants (which haven’t been updated since the 1950s), ecologically unsound watersheds, and miles and miles of crumbling sewer lines. Two years ago, when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Christchurch, New Zealand, it decimated more than 80% of the major city’s water and sewage infrastructure. Seismologists are certain that an earthquake of that caliber will hit San Francisco before 2030, and the city wants to avoid the same fate to its pipes.





The SSIP hopes to safeguard against such a disaster, and now that the infrastructure project is about to break ground–and cost taxpayers over $2.7 billion dollars, in its initial phase alone–Jue says the SFPUC has needed, more than ever, to communicate the sewer’s importance in residents’ lives, regardless of how costly its maintenance will be.

“With the sewer system, we’ve always been playing with the problem of: how do we make a hidden system visible to people?” he explains. “We knew a traditional boring public PSA wouldn’t resonate. It hasn’t resonated with people. If we wanted to spark interest, conversation, and to drive participation … to rebuild and update this system, we had to take a different approach.”