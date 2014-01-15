Will New Show “Turn” Be AMC’s Next “Mad Men,” Or Its Next “Low Winter Sun”?

With a trio of extraordinary shows, cable network AMC managed to transform itself into a prestigious purveyor of hour-long dramas. Mad Men , Breaking Bad , and The Walking Dead have showered the network with Emmys, high ratings, and ancillary sales, but they haven’t made it infallible. Shows like Rubicon and Low Winter Sun have met with swift demises , while the ones that have hung around (The Killing, Hell on Wheels) haven’t had nearly the same cultural impact. All this is to say that when AMC launches its next hour-long drama, Turn, it could go either way. Now that we have a first look to go on, we can start predicting.





The network has just released the first trailer for Turn, a Revolutionary War-era drama starring Jamie Bell, who you may know from either Billy Elliott or Co.Create favorite, Nymphomaniac. The show is based on the true story of Abe Woodhall and the creation of the Culper Spy Ring, the first in America’s history and a key element of then-general George Washington’s strategy to overthrowing the British. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, who oversaw Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the show at first glance appears steeped in realism and period detail, and bereft of any jingoistic patriotism. Also in AMC’s favor is the fact that they can market it as “a revolutionary new series.”

Turn airs on AMC starting April 6th. Let us know in the comments if you think it has a shot of achieving the success of its sibling shows.