Double Fine’s Kickstarter-Funded Game “Broken Age” Finally Released To Early Backers

Double Fine’s long-awaited game Broken Age is finally here. Early backers, who raised $3.3 million on Kickstarter to fund its production, have been clamoring for the adventure game for close to two years. And as a reward for their patience, they received Act 1 of the game Tuesday ahead of the general release Jan. 28. Act 2 will be released later this year.

In the age of first-person shooters and racing games, Double Fine wanted to revive the dying art of adventure games. Turns out there was pent-up demand for old-school point-and-click games, and the San Francisco game studio blew through its $400,000 goal within a day. With all this extra funding, the company decided to expand production, which also included a documentary team chronicling the creation of Broken Age (then known as Double Fine Adventure), delaying its shipment way past its original goal of October 2012.

Tim Schafer, founder of Double Fine Productions and one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in 2012, wrote and directed Broken Age, which enlists the voices of Elijah Wood and Jack Black. The game stands as a stark contrast to blockbuster titles with nine-figure budgets. Following the success of Broken Age‘s Kickstarter campaign, Double Fine also crowdfunded the game Banner Saga, which was also released yesterday. “I think [crowdfunding] is not the thing that’s actually going to kill publishers,” Schafer told Fast Company back in 2012, “but I think it’s going to make the whole industry healthier.”