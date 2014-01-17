7 Ways To Keep Employees Happy

The secret to employee retention doesn’t have to be a mystery. A simple place to start is by emulating the practices used by organizations that have been very successful at keeping their staff.

Two such organizations are Marriott Hotels and Southwest Airlines. Both companies have extremely low staff turnover, while still consistently posting profits. The underlying basis of their success is that they are able to provide for the basic emotional needs of their employees in a manner that creates lasting ties to the organization. Both organizations believe that if you take good care of your employees, they will take good care of their customers.

Here’s how they do it:

Publicly, both organizations have gone counter to usual “customer first strategy” and state that their employees come first. They have discovered that the best way to ensure customer satisfaction is to have happy, motivated employees which will result in having people who have a strong vested interest in keeping customers satisfied. Employees that are loyal and heavily invested in an organization will naturally desire to do things that keep and increase a loyal customer base. As Marriott says, “Take care of associates and they will take care of customers.”

Both organizations hire, not so much based on technical skills, but on attitudes, teamwork abilities and a natural inclination towards friendliness and service to others. While some may argue that not hiring for skills means more training, both Southwest and Marriott have found that employees that have the right attitude pick up skills faster and adapt quicker than those hired only for skills.

Most organizations post in their recruitment communication with generic terms such as “good team players wanted.” Southwest Airlines has gone far beyond and identified the personality traits of the type of person that will make a successful employee. In their recruitment ads will be statements like “If you want to have fun, this is the place to work! This is a place where you can be yourself, where it’s okay to be irreverent, where you will be loved and valued. We love our employees, we trust our employees, who in turn work very hard to give Positively Outrageous Service (POS) to our customers.”

To differentiate themselves from other employers who look for attributes such as advanced degrees, professional conduct, and adherence to strict dress codes, Southwest advertises “professionals need not apply.”