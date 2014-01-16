The 5 Best Calendar Apps For 2014

While we often struggle to find the best email app, in many cases finding the best calendar app has a bigger impact on how we stay productive. From apps that will find documents for your upcoming appointment to apps that will notify attendees how many minutes late you’ll be for your meeting, calendar apps are becoming smarter and more functional.

Here are five solid solutions for better calendar management on your smartphone (iOS and Android).

If you have others you love, please let us know in the comments.

Sunrise (iOS–FREE)–For the everyday professional

This little app was a big star in 2013, and for good reason. While some calendar apps tend to have a heavy look-and-feel, Sunrise goes the opposite direction. Its lightweight design makes it one of the best-looking downloads on this list.

However, it’s not just about its pretty interface. It is a fast, effective tool for managing schedules. If you’re a Google Calendar user, for example, the app syncs between the two services in real-time. If you’re on the road a lot, the timezone support is handy automatically adjusts your appointment times to the correct hours. The weather feature, based on your location, is also a helpful addition to plan your busy days. Most importantly, adding and editing events is a cinch.

Tempo (iOS–FREE)–For the professional networker

Tempo does a great job to ensure you’re as prepared as possible for upcoming meetings. For example, when you add a meeting the app neatly lists the invited contacts. When you click on a person’s name, you can easily get additional information about that person (and their company) from social networks such as LinkedIn.

Tempo also makes it a breeze to find documents associated with your specific event, so you can get up-to-speed on the agenda fast. If you travel for business, your flight and airport information is always accessible.