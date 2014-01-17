5 Visions of What Transportation Will Look Like In 2030

The United Nations predicts that roughly 60% of the world’s population will live in cities by the year 2030. Hopefully, the 5.1 billion of us negotiating tight urban spaces by then will have figured out a better way to get around.

Questioning which new, bold modes of transportation will succeed in the near future is the focus of a new exhibit at the Boston Society of Architects’ gallery space, a show entitled, “Rights of Way: Mobility and the City” that runs through May of this year. Inspired by Audi’s Urban Future Initiative, curators James Graham and Meredith Miller (both principal architects at MILLIGRAM-office) were tasked with selecting promising proposals that dreamt up transportation in the year 2030. They chose an array of solutions, from those dealing with the Boston-Washington corridor to a fantastic reimagining of Shenzhen, China.





While several ideas focused on new wheeled gadgets, others looked at revamping city infrastructure altogether. But some of the most valuable ideas in the show didn’t necessarily have the flashiest elements, the curators say. Instead, they demonstrated a willingness to incorporate existing mobility networks into larger, formal plans, tackled social inequality, or allowed for transportation innovation from the ground up.

“Access to mobility is access to opportunity, and without that access then we perpetrate massive inequalities,” explains Graham. “What interests us is a robust network that serves a variety of different constituencies.”

Check out some of the most successful concepts below.

Not all future transportation needs will be solved by a shiny new MagLev train or an army of Segway-skateboards. Some of our existing technologies work pretty well, too. Consider the bicycle, one of the most efficient machines on the planet.

Yet, as denser living puts more cyclists, pedestrians, and cars in contest with one another for space, sometimes more informal solutions are called for. Graham and Miller call these “mobility prosthetics,” and highlight LightLane as one of them.