Here’s How People Are Using The Jelly App

Jelly, Twitter cofounder Biz Stone’s new startup, is all of a week old, but that hasn’t stopped an analytics firm from doing a deep dive on its activity .

By using publicly accessible API endpoints, Robert Moore at RJMetrics said he was able to scan all the questions posted thus far on the app. He determined that more than 100,000 questions have been asked, with only about 25% of them receiving an answer. According to his report, Jelly saw 8,275 new active users on the day of its launch, with 5,183 people asking and 5,527 answering.

The most popular question asked is some variation of “What is this?” followed by “Who is this?” Moore says this makes sense because Jelly is a visual-based question-and-answer app, so questions that begin with why and where are less applicable. That hasn’t stopped people from asking the existential question “Who am I?”–the 59th most-asked question on the app in its first week. The 77th most-frequently asked question? “What does the fox say?”

Of note, “What brand is this?” was the 44th most-asked question, Moore says, highlighting a possible way to monetize Jelly. The chart below shows the breakdown of question types by the five Ws and H:





Moore also raises concerns about user engagement, as it appears activity has dropped off the last three days (take into account this includes the weekend). Furthermore, he found questions that aren’t answered within half an hour are unlikely to be answered at all. One of the most interesting questions on Jelly came from a user asking what happened to Branch, and judging from the timestamps, it looks like the Facebook acquisition news showed up there before anywhere else.