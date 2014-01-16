Model View Culture, A New Tech Publication The Internet Actually Needs

New year, new Internet: ’tis the season for tech news site launches. In the last couple of months, the already crowded space has welcomed The Information , Yahoo’s new tech site , AllThingsD successor Re/code , and this week Model View Culture , which also has a print component. Each has a different take on tech news, but they all have one thing in common: They think the dozens of tech blogs and news sites out there don’t offer complete coverage. “Technology news needs a reboot,” wrote The Information founder Jessica Lessin upon the launch of her site , a statement echoed by each of those other publications. And guess who is here to save us from the so-called aggregators and PR regurgitaters.

To varying degrees, these new media companies deliver on that promise. But one organization sees itself as a distinct departure from the rest of the landscape. “Most of the existing tech media is white male dominated in a sense that it’s funded by white male VCs, they tend to write about companies that white men have started, and ultimately produce financial benefits and network effects for white men,” Model View Culture‘s co-founder Shanley Kane told Fast Company. “So, we don’t feel the need to create content or publish content for that market.”

Co-Founders Amelia Greenhall & Shanley Kane

Rather, Model View Culture hopes to serve underrepresented communities, writing about and featuring the voices of women and minorities. Indeed the first issue, which came out Tuesday, features zero white-male bylines and articles written from feminist and minority perspectives.

“Most of the mainstream technology outlets are not particularly focused on diverse communities in tech and they don’t particularly highlight the work of those groups or what is important and relevant to those groups,” added Kane, noting her publication’s distinct core values. Her assessment of the tech media landscape holds some truth. Women who do write on technology sites can face extreme harassment and particular discouragement when writing about feminist issues. I got the most insulting commentary when attempting to cover sexism in Silicon Valley.

Still, it’s not exactly fair to say there are zero voices calling out the troubling power dynamics. Major blogs and websites have published stories about sexism and the “myth of meritocracy” And then, of course, there is Valleywag, Gawker’s Silicon Valley watcher, which spends its days calling out the industry for exorbitance, hypocrisy, and scandal. That site, however, has been criticized for focusing on the wrong issues.

But while articles on sexism and diversity (or lack thereof) appear every so often, scattered between press release rewrites and breathless coverage of the latest social sharing app, not one of these platforms solely dedicates its coverage to those topics. “A lot of the existing tech media is sort of very tabloidy,” said Kane. “It’s very much sort of an uncritical hype machine for the startups that are in the Valley and for the VCs.”

That’s where Model View Culture comes in, starting with the name, which is an homage to Model View Controller, a common pattern used in software development, Amelia Greenhall, the publication’s other founder, explained to Fast Company. “The name, Model View Culture, plays with the idea of examining the structures behind the technology establishment, and with the idea of culture as a, or even the, driving force shaping technology and technical production,” she said.