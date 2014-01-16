This App Aids Your Decision-Making By Mimicking Its Creator’s Synesthesia

Jonathan Jackson’s gut instinct works a little differently than most. When he’s making a big decision, he not only feels intuitively which choice is best, but also sees a geometric model of how his priorities have influenced that feeling. “The lines push and pull,” he says. “The shapes have gravity. I get a sense of a shape’s weight by how it tugs the shapes around it. Nodes and edges pull one another, and that’s quantifiable. I don’t see numbers, necessarily, but I see the shapes I associate with those numbers. That allows me to track the tangle of shapes and lines somewhat mathematically in my mind’s eye.”

Jackson has a spatial form synesthesia–the same cognitive condition that leads others to see colors associated with music–that allows him to easily create such models in his head.

Since this process, to him, is almost like instinct, he never put it to paper until he wanted to externalize his decision-making process. For some people, that would have meant making a “pros” and “cons” list. For Jackson, it meant writing an algorithm that accomplished mathematically what he saw spatially. He took all of the priorities that influenced his decision about where to move after grad school and ranked each possible choice on each priority. Then he weighed each priority based on its importance before calculating an overall score for each option.

He didn’t really need an algorithm to find the answers, because he intuitively knew which choices scored best and by what percentage. “Really what I was doing,” he says, “is understanding why my gut feeling is moving toward Seattle.”

Mapping out his process took him from something that looked, in his mind, something like a fluid version of this:





To an organized process that looked something more like this:





“After grad school, the lines tugged toward Seattle, but New York and LA pulled hard, too,” he says. “I wrote [the] algorithm to lay out each line neatly and cleanly—to put everything in a row. It helped me think clearly and check my approximate, gut sense of the math.”