Watch These Chilling Videos About The Scary Future Of Cybersecurity

Yanek Novack has just successfully hacked into the electronic voting system of one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. His virtual reality contact lenses flare as he stirs up some homemade tomato sauce and shoots off thickly accented demands via his invisible head-up display. Later, reclining in an easy chair while wearing a black mesh tank top and a gold chain, he tells his minions: “So much win!” After that, he laughs. Nefariously.

In one sense, Novack isn’t real. He’s the creation of Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency and Trend Micro, a cybersecurity firm, which hired a creative agency to shoot a fictional web series dealing with digital life and national security in the year 2020. So, in another sense, Novack is very real. He’s a composite villain that embodies experts’ global cybersecurity fears in the near future.

In the summer of 2012, Novack was nothing but a prediction read between the lines in a white paper authored by the International Cyber Security Protection Alliance (ICSPA), a coalition made up of Europol, Trend Micro, and a number of large companies, like Visa and Lockheed Martin. Launched in late 2011 as a nonprofit public-private partnership, ICSPA now devises cyber security strategies among law enforcement and business alike. When the ICSPA published its vision for the year “2020,” its authors highlighted a number of threats and possible disaster scenarios, including the rise of hacktivist anarchists and organized cyber crime rings.

(In the web series, Novack, who got his start as a mercenary in an Eastern European cybergang, employs hacktivists–but may also have more terroristic, and less anarchistic, sympathies.)

The ICSPA paper also took some creative liberties. The main author, Europol, figured that the best way to illustrate its predictions would be to create fictional scenarios showing how the future of cyber threats might impact individuals, businesses, and government. It created a fake country, South Sylvania, and a world in which the desktop and smartphone were old news. Instead, South Sylvanians would rely on Google Glass-like spectacles or contact lens displays.

“When we read through those scenarios, it read like a science fiction novel,” explains Trend Micro’s vice president of security research, Rik Ferguson. “We decided that the best way to do it justice, and to bring it to a wider audience, was to make a video project out of it.”

That video project became “2020,” published online a couple of months ago. In nine episodes it describes, in suspenseful cop movie format, what would happen if hackers with malicious intent developed the means to shut down the digital lifeblood of an entire nation.