Want To Get Promoted? Be A Narcissist

If you feel like your boss is a total narcissist, you’re probably right.

In an unsurprising result, a University of Illinois and University of Nebraska team found that self-aggrandizing people were more likely to become leaders than normal folks (psychopaths too!). For of the many charming qualities of a narcissist, one of them is a need to feel impact and power–thus the selfie-centric striving.

It’s as if they’re saying, ‘I don’t want to feel this insecure and small; here, you take the feeling’

Narcissism should be seen on a spectrum, says Nebraska management professor and lead author Peter Harms. On one end you’ve got crippling self-doubt, on the other end you’ve got self-worshipping narcissism.

But how do you know you’re working with a narcissist? Let us count the ways.

Harvard Medical School clinical psychologist Craig Malkin dropped some knowledge on how to sniff out the narcissist in your midst. While narcissists go by many other names, their tendencies include:

They play hot potato with their sense of smallness, Malkin says. “Narcissists say and do things, subtle or obvious, that make you feel less smart, less accomplished, less competent,” he says. “It’s as if they’re saying, ‘I don’t want to feel this insecure and small; here, you take the feelings.'”

Feelings mean you can be touched by friends, colleagues, partners. But to be touched is to be influenced and to be influenced is to have your perfect autonomy undermined–which narcissists hate.