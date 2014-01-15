Threat Posed By Humans Accurately Assessed In This Interstellar Safety Video

There may or not be intelligent life out there. (There is. Somewhere.) In most movies about aliens, though, there appears to be no intelligent life in here. Humans as a whole are treated with the same lack of respect as deceased species member Rodney Dangerfield, this despite the fact of our genocidal tendencies. A new video soberly assesses the threat we pose, and warns all other galaxies and life forms accordingly.

“Danger: Humans” addresses some of the rumors and myths about us humans, supposedly for the Interstellar Safety Council. Created by writer and video-maker Tom Scott, and inspired by this widely shared Tumblr post, the video assesses the credible threat level Earthlings pose, finally painting us as the wildly dangerous weirdos we truly are. In the process, Scott unearths (badum-ching) some harsh truths many of us may not have considered.





Rather than play this premise for flat-out comedy, Scott’s satire is super-dry, explaining some of the more bizarre biological quirks of humans that we ourselves might not even notice. In mentioning out multi-tasking abilities, for instance, the narrator notes, “As a result they do not have to pause to think in between actions.”

This calling out of our lack of self-awareness recalls that old joke about the old fish who asks the young fish, “How’s the water today?” only to have the young fish reply, “What is water?”





After tearing through even more of humanity’s foibles, the narrator’s conclusion is that other species should avoid humans, if at all possible. Humans, however, should definitely not avoid this video.