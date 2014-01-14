advertisement
Donald Glover Makes You Ponder Chicken And Futility With His New Short Film

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

The steady evolution of Donald Glover’s career–from 30 Rock writer to stand-up comic to Community co-star to rapper Childish Gambino to captain of a Louis CK-like ship as writer/producer/star of his own forthcoming FX series, Atlanta–has been fun to watch. And amidst his high-profile projects (like last month’s Because The Internet, his second album as his rap alter-ego Childish Gambino), the one-man-media-empire has also been teaching himself how to direct.

Glover/Gambino had released his first short earlier this year, a longer, more nebulous effort called Clapping For The Wrong Reasons that was an extension of the 72-page screenplay he created as a companion to the album. The latest of his creative endeavors is a new short film, Chicken and Futility, which stars Glover as “The Kid” and two other actors (“Steve” and “Swank”) as “themselves.” The trio spend three minutes in a living room playing Xbox and musing about the things that really matter–namely, whether it’s okay to eat at Chick-Fil-A and why moths are so sad. It’s a funny, oddly poignant slice-of-life that fills out its three-minute runtime perfectly. There’s not a lot of substance here, but it lands its jokes effectively and then gets out, which is a good look for a short film. Details about his Atlanta series are still vague, (“I don’t really know what it is, I just know it’s going to be personal,” he told Vibe last year), but if this is an example of Glover’s personal vision, it’s pretty unique and funny.

