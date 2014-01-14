There’s A Marauding Devil Baby Scaring People On The Streets Of New York

How do you go about promoting a horror movie about a devil child? There are all the usual routes–TV ads, billboards, websites, trailers–but perhaps the best way to convey the spirit of the film is to actually scare the living hell out of people with an actual devil baby.





That’s what Thinkmodo has done for its latest stunt to promote 20th Century Fox’s Devil’s Due, which hits theatres this month. The shop, known for elaborate projects, built a robotic baby inside a remote-controlled stroller and then set it loose on the streets of New York. The reactions of well-meaning passersby are priceless.

Thinkmodo worked with L.A.’s Creature Effects to create the little bundle of horror, which required three operators–one for the stroller, the other two for the baby’s movement and facial expressions–who stayed well hidden a block or two away while the baby did its thing. To some parents of younger kids, a screaming, puking baby is nothing out of the ordinary, but this wee one goes for the full crazy and knocks it out of the park.





Given the terror inflicted on complete strangers, it may come as a surprise that no one punched the demon spawn or anyone associated with it. “We thought that some people would not be happy about being scared and then asked to be in the video–but that didn’t happen,” says Thinkmodo co-founder Michael Krivicka. “People were totally cool with being in the video after getting the living hell scared out of them. Each reaction ended with a laughter and everyone loved the look of the baby.”

See what all this devil baby action is all about and check out the film trailer below.