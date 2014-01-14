Powerful Story Of Deaf NFLer Derrick Coleman Strikes A Chord For Duracell

This weekend the Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game to see who will play in the 2014 Super Bowl, and if this new Duracell commercial has any say, the Seahawks are about to get a lot more fans on their bandwagon.





Seattle fullback Derrick Coleman is the first and only legally deaf player in the NFL and in the new spot by Saatchi & Saatchi New York and directed by AG Rojas, we see first hand the challenges he faced fighting his way to the top of the football food chain. It’s the latest in the brand’s “Trust Your Power” campaign, which last year featured the 49ers’ Patrick Willis.





By the time you get to the goosebump-inducing line–“They didn’t call my name, told me it was over. But I’ve been deaf since I was three, so I didn’t listen”–it might just be the first time since Brian’s Song that football brought a tear to your eye.