The Smart Home And Office Devices From CES

The best part about the future is, baby, you’re living in it–literally. The “smart home” is becoming a real thing, and we’re finally getting choices in our intelligent devices. Here are the best of the bunch.

1. Canary

After raising nearly $2 million on its Indiegogo campaign, excitement over this inexpensive connected security system seems well-founded. The Canary ($199, preorder delivery in July) is a powerhouse of sensors–HD camera, microphone, thermometer, motion detector–that the security it offers isn’t so much a trust in its capabilities as it is a responsive window into your house, ready to view at any time. Of course, it wouldn’t be a smart product if it didn’t also track your life. The longer you leave it on, the more you can measure the comings, goings, and environmental conditions of your home. This long-term visualization combined with instant updates should something go awry makes the Canary not just a pair of eyes in the home–it’s an entire thinking, hearing robot head that offers the same instant access to your home that you expect from the rest of the world. 2. LG Home Chat

Stay with us here. As Charles Arthur of The Guardian points out, the moment we stop to think about it, we really don’t care to text our washing machine about its spin-cycle progress. Further, these are top-line expensive LG appliances–certainly not an affordable gadget or game-changing feature that would encourage appliance replacement. What we do care about is LG Home Chat’s use of SMS interaction. Device interoperability is hampered by the myriad methods that devices and hubs use to communicate with each other, whether they use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee–SMS’ minimal data means we’re moving toward catering communication options to the user, both in extending accessible range and expanding the possibility for devices to interpret commands of user language, Siri-style. “After the shine wears off, consumers will want simplicity–and not have to download an app for each product,” says Shane Dyer, CEO of Arrayent, a company that develops connectivity tech for brands like Maytag and Whirlpool. Dyer told MIT Technology Review that consumer pressure will get device designers to simplify connectivity–and what’s simpler than sending a text?” 3. Revolv Hub

The Revolv Hub ($299) isn’t a single device to be programmed, but a master controller of devices, an ur-device that connects your gizmos to a smartphone app. The Hub has seven wireless radios speaking 10 different wireless languages, meaning your Z-Wave, Insteon, and regular ol’ Wi-Fi devices can all link back with ease. The Hub is preset to work with big names like Sonos, Philips hue, and Yale locks right out of the gate, but Revolv is committed to automatic firmware updates that’ll bring other devices into its fold.

Okay, we’ll fess up–this isn’t programmable, but in a world where your smarthome senses motion, humidity, and temperature, biometric data is sadly lacking. With Beddit, you can make informed decisions to better your sleep–and decide when best to program your window shades to rise and your coffee to brew in the morning.