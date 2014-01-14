Hear Tywin Lannister Narrate the BBC’s Chilling Sochi Olympics Promo

When the BBC and agency RKCR/Y&R hired Charles Dance–a.k.a Game of Thrones’ Tywin Lannister–to narrate its Sochi Olympics promo, the news outlet was clearly playing on the theme, “Winter Is Coming.” The spot, set against a forbidding, wintery mountain, with Dance inhabiting the spirit of winter and nature itself, is dark, dramatic, and shiver inducing.





Of course, it’s hard to hear the voice of this Lannister and not think for a fleeting moment about Russia’s own uncompromising leader (“I am the dreadful menace; the one whose will is done”). But it all resolves into pure Olympic athlete badassery, with an army of competitors confronting the elements. The menacing voice concludes: “Could it be? Just maybe/ I’ll let you have your day.”