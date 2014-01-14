Meet The Stylish Sapeurs, The Congolese Stars Of Guinness’s New Ad And Doc

The latest installment of Guinness’s “Made of More” campaign–a celebration of people with character–takes the brand to Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, in celebration of the Society of Elegant Persons of the Congo, or “Sapeurs.”

Members of the society–a real group of men united by their love of style, an aspirational attitude underpinned by a strong moral code, and a desire to inspire others by example–feature in the ad and an accompanying online documentary created by agency AMV|BBDO.

As “Sapeurs” unfolds, viewers are taken on an emotional journey starting in Congo’s sugar cane fields which then depicts the men’s transformation as they change clothes and get ready for a night out with their friends in a local bar.





As one of the Sapeurs featured confides in the accompanying documentary: “It’s not the cost of the suit that counts, but the worth of the man inside it.” The unexpected reveal is accompanied by “What Makes a Good Man”–a rousing indie rock track by British band The Heavy.

“The starting point was to find a fresh way of articulating Made of More–demonstrating the strength of people and Guinness’s brand values such as power, communion, and goodness by finding a powerful human story that would embody both,” explains AMV BBDO copywriter Nicholas Hulley who, with art director Nadja Lossgott, co-created the new campaign.

“Typically, when you try to come up with something to embody ‘extraordinary’ you think big,” Lossgott adds. “But we went the opposite direction. Because the Sapeurs are all about defying your circumstances through inner conviction–something which, though small, is totally unique and utterly extraordinary.”