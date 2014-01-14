The Startup Institute Wants To Train You To Work, Thrive At A Startup

Well-established lawyers, accountants, and marketers, unsatisfied in a world of hierarchy and cubicles, are fleeing their jobs and looking to the startup world to fulfill their creative ambitions. For startups, this influx of potential talent poses an interesting challenge: In a sea of applicants lured by the industry’s cool factor, how do companies find those who actually have what it takes to thrive? At the same time, for career changers, the void between the corporate world and a solid startup gig is vast without an established network, and the culture shock can be harsh.

A program called the Startup Institute aims to solve both problems. And today it announced that it is going international, expanding to London and Berlin for the spring semester starting March 3. At U.S. locations, hand-picked students pay $5,250 to enter one of four educational tracks: product design and development, technical marketing, sales and account management, and web development. By finding the most qualified wannabe startup employees and running them through eight weeks of intense technical and cultural training, the Institute’s goal is to cultivate a pool of highly talented people who can hit the ground running on day one at a startup.

I wanted to actually feel like I was making an impact in terms of helping people solve tangible problems. It felt like the startup community was doing just that.

“We have this workforce that is kind of mid-to-late- 20s, early 30s, that are increasingly becoming disinterested in traditional career paths,” says Christina Wallace, director of the Startup Institute of New York. Indeed, a recent Gallup report found that 70% of the nation’s workers are unengaged from or actually hate their jobs. “They’re saying, ‘What else is there? I want to have a connection to my work,” Wallace says.

The Startup Institute launched in 2012 as the Boston Startup School before changing its name and expanding to New York and Chicago. Like other training programs such as General Assembly or Code Academy, the Startup Institute teaches technical skills like coding and web development (students are expected to have some technical experience before applying). But technical skills are only one-third of the curriculum. The Institute offers students the opportunity to make invaluable connections that could lead directly to a job. Classes are taught by employees from roughly 150 partner startups, and students are encouraged to network with them outside the classroom. “It can be really hard to make [a network] if you’re starting from scratch,” Wallace says. “A lot of the best jobs never get posted.”

On top of a network, students marinate in startup culture, which can vary wildly from that of the corporate world. At big companies, employees are all racing to the top. But startups are all about teamwork, and often the reality of working for a startup isn’t as glamorous as expected. “It can be unsatisfying, incredibly wearing mentally and physically,” says Duncan McCall, CEO of PlaceIQ, a startup that uses location intelligence in marketing. “You don’t often get a lot of clear leadership. There’s a real challenge for people who don’t know what they’re getting into.”

Lawrence Coburn, CEO of DoubleDutch, a San Francisco-based startup that builds apps for conferences, says he’s noticed corporate hires often spend their time “lobbying for their position or for themselves instead of just getting shit done. That sticks out like a sore thumb here.”