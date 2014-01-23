7 Tools That Let You Control Your Own Data

When we Google our mood swings, look up our STDs, and feed our whereabouts into mobile apps, we’re exchanging our data for services. Where that data ends up is an oblique, spidery distribution process, and almost all of it is beyond our control. Still, that same process could one day affect our health insurance, job opportunities, or even future loans.

But it’s not just the consumer at stake. Corporate guardians of massive vaults of personal data are realizing that security breaches threaten to destroy brand reputations–and after the NSA revelations last year, customers are demanding more insight into the trade of their personal information.

Where that data ends up is an oblique, spidery distribution process, and almost all of it is beyond our control.

That’s why, in the years to come, it could be that data architects will be tasked with negotiating a freer, more sustainable, and more transparent marketplace from which to source their innovations. In the meantime, here are seven promising new tools designed to let you, the consumer, own your own data.

Ever heard of an “infomediary?” It’s retro idea, but it’s making a comeback. The term, originating in John Hagel’s Net Worth, came to prominence in the late ’90s, when some savvy people realized that the online personal data trade was becoming a lucrative business, despite the fact that the original owners of that personal information would never see a cent. Handshake, borrowing from the infomediaries of Internet past, is a tool that seeks to put that business in the hands of the content creators: You.

Handshake puts an optimistic spin on typical privacy paranoia. If you must participate in a world that demands a slice of your personal information in exchange for basic online services, Handshake’s app and website gives you the opportunity to choose which information that will be, and puts the money earned from its sale back in your pocket. Of course, Handshake will only be able to cut out the data brokers surreptitiously harvesting your information and reaping its profits if it gets enough people to sign up for the service.

In thinking about who owns personal data, computer scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology aren’t only looking at the privacy problem–they see people’s lack of insight and control as an issue of efficiency. Our smartphone apps collect a massive amount of tracking information on our whereabouts, for example, but don’t necessarily need it to provide us a service. That’s why the creators of openPDS have designed a tool that essentially functions like a club bouncer for mobile data.