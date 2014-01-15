With YesGraph, Finding Tech Talent Is As Easy As Using Tinder

They go by different names. Some companies call them “searchlight meetings.” Others call them “total recall sessions.” Ivan Kirigin first got to know these meetings when he worked at Facebook a few years ago. A hiring manager would bring in Facebook employees, tell them they were looking to hire an engineer or designer, and would ask everyone present to write down the names and contact information for the best job candidates they could think of.

It was important work–referral recruiting is a tried and true way to scale a business–but tedious. “Sluggish meetings with people sitting around and looking at their laptops,” is how Kirigin describes them. Some companies, says Kirigin, have taken measures to liven up such meetings. One startup used beer and fondue to add a party atmosphere. He’s heard that Twitter once raffled off free iPads to make such meetings more appetizing.

Ivan Kirigin

But Kirigin thinks there’s a better way, which is why he and his team created YesGraph, which digitizes the “searchlight meeting” and makes it easier to manage. YesGraph announces a $1.3 million funding round today.

The web application is fairly simple. A recruiter sends out an invite to people on his or her staff, asking for referrals. Those employees then can connect simply through Facebook and LinkedIn, and YesGraph automatically culls the most apt connections (people who’ve listed engineering as their professions for an engineering job, for instance). YesGraph pulls up these people one by one, and your employee can very quickly say “Yes”–this person’s a good one–or pass.

“We’re joking about building a mobile app that would be ‘Tinder for referrals,’” says Kirigin. But it’s not far off. Like the famous dating app, the wheat-from-chaff separation is practically as easy as swiping left or right. “The feed is almost gamified,” says Kirigin.

In an age where competitors use algorithms to crawl LinkedIn for words like “engineer” and “Ruby on Rails,” YesGraph aims to find a happy medium between the technological and the human. “There are a lot of tools whose hubris makes them ignore the human element of this,” says Kirigin. “The software you write probably is not as smart as actual humans. We make it really easy to get that human involved.”

Referral recruiting is still a favored method of human resources. According to HR pros and surveys, a referral is less costly to hire and is more likely to stick around in a job. “At the very least, your employees are a good talent filter,” says Kirigin. “If you ask people you trust and have already hired, ‘Who do you know who’s really good?’” then you’re bound to get results, he says. And on the side of the candidate, a referral creates a warmer introduction that’s more likely lure that talented candidate from what may be a position she’s already quite happy with.