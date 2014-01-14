This Supercut Of Every F-Bomb In “The Wolf Of Wall Street” Is Oddly Hypnotic

The Wolf of Wall Street made headlines earlier in the month when it was revealed that the 506 F-bombs in the movie–that’s 2.81 a minute!–are the most to ever appear in a non-documentary film. (The winning documentary, Werner Herzog Says “Fuck” 507 Times, has thus far only been released in Germany–actually, no, it’s a 2005 documentary called Fuck about the history of the word, and it uses the word 857 times, according to this Wikipedia list that someone actually spent time burning lean tissue in the night to assemble.)





But the mere statement that there are a record amount of fucks in The Wolf of Wall Street does not properly convey just how fucking much they say it in the film. In order to understand all the fucks to be found, one needs to hear them, preferably in supercut form.

Thanks to the enterprising folks at YouTube comedy channel Slacktory, that supercut now exists. Give it a look, if you give a fuck.