Jessica Chastain Wows As Merida In Latest From Disney Campaign

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Photographer Annie Leibovitz talked with us last year about creating imagery for the ongoing Disney campaign that has seen David Beckham become Prince Charming, Scarlett Johansson channel Cinderella, and Russell Brand transform into Captain Hook. You can see the results of her latest feat, turning actress Jessica Chastain into Merida from the animated feature Brave, here. See behind-the-scenes footage below.

