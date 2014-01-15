Inside Five Businesses That Let Customers Name Their Own Price

Imagine what would happen if you allowed customers to decide how much they wanted to pay for your product or service?

At a time when discounts have become the norm and deal sites like Groupon and Living Social bombard customers with special pricing, some businesses have experimented with pay-what-you-want (PWYW) pricing strategies where customers opt to pay the suggested price, more, less or nothing at all. While some economists think PWYW is a marketing gimmick rather than a long-term pricing strategy, Alexander Chernev, professor of marketing at Northwestern University, says PWYW can be valuable for some companies if done right.

Let’s look at some real-world examples of PWYW in action:

Panera Bread uses the pay-what-you-can model at its five Panera Cares locations, giving customers freedom to pay whatever they choose for every item on the menu. These nonprofit cafes were designed to both feed those in need and increase community awareness about poverty and hunger in the United States.

“We’re encouraging our customers to understand the idea of shared responsibility and to do what they can within their means,” says Kate Antonacci, director of societal impact initiatives. Cafes are equipped with cash registers allowing customers to pay with debit or credit, but payment is given anonymously. Panera offers suggested donation amounts based on prices in regular cafes.

On average, 60% leave the suggested amount. “In order for this to work you have to have people coming in who are able to contribute,” says Antonacci. Although there are some months when the cafes don’t bring in enough to cover operating costs, the goal is for them to become self-sufficient under the PWYW model.

What Panera does right: