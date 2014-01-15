5 Tips For Shaping Your Startup’s Culture

You might think that, early on, startups don’t have a defined culture, but that’s not true. The founders , will likely set the organizational culture from day one (whether it’s defined in a formal company document or not).

Some are zen. Some are wacky. And some are straight-up nerdy to the core. Regardless, those preferences will shape the culture and ultimately the talent attracted to the company, and it’s very important that new hires understand the pace, values, and vision of the company–even if they are unspoken.

But to build a truly unique and inspiring culture that will attract the best talent “fit” and skill level takes thought, time, and energy, and an extraordinary amount of self-awareness on behalf of the founder.

Culled from my experience as an employee of a startup, a VC, and now an entrepreneur, here are five ways to build a company culture that delivers the best products and solutions and, ultimately, has the power to change the world.

Trust is possibly the most important and fundamental aspect of building a strong company culture, particularly early on when there are a lot of fires to put out and late nights at the office.

How do you build it? Start with doing your best to follow through on your promises. It may seem trivial, but showing consistency and resolve even in the smallest aspects of your business does wonders for securing a high level of trust among employees. If you say you’re going to do something, do it.

A company culture built on trust moves a company forward with less friction and ultimately makes the experience more enjoyable.