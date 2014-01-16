Why Data-Driven Policies Ruin Work

When sociologist Peter Moskos left Harvard to police East Baltimore, the scholar-cop noticed a tension of incentives. Public safety is served by commonsense policing, he says, things like walking a beat and building relationships in the neighborhood. But if things get “data-driven,” the common practices get less sensical.

As Reuters columnist Felix Salmon illustrates this point:

Under statistically driven regimes, individual officers have almost no incentive to actually do that stuff [that doesn’t match the metric]. Instead, they’re all too often judged on results–specifically, arrests. (Not even convictions, just arrests).

That Baltimore scene rings familiar to the working world, eh?

Educators teach “to the test,” since the standardized test scores are what are taken to be indicators of the success of a classroom and a school and a school system.

Journalists are constantly attempting to perfect the “clickbait” headline, when the page view and the unique visitor count is the rubric of quality (and ad dollars spent).

And as Salmon reported in Wired, this emphasis on quantification concentrated decisions and dollars “within a relatively small group of people at a bank’s headquarters”–an arrangement that helped catalyze the global financial crisis.

In each of these cases, management “guru” Peter Drucker’s maxim that “what gets measured gets managed” finds its fullest fruition. When we make organizational systems that reward behavior that shows up on a spreadsheet–like arrests or page views–then it’s only rational for the individuals within that system to privilege that metric over anything else.