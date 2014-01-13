Google Says It’s Not Actually Developing A New Flight Price-Comparison Tool

In an interview with the Independent , Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Google is developing a flight price-comparison tool that he says will change how people book plane tickets and “blow comparison sites like Skyscanner out of the water.”

O’Leary said the budget airline is sharing its pricing information with the search giant. His description of the travel tool doesn’t sound fundamentally different from other price-comparison sites, such as Kayak, where users are directed to third-party sites to book their flights.

“Google will say, ‘Here are the fares,’ then you click straight through to Ryanair or someone else,” he told the newspaper, adding that Google isn’t charging participating airlines. Instead, it aims to build a comprehensive tool that isn’t “limited or biased” in its search results.

Update: It seems like O’Leary’s claims are a bit overblown. In a statement provided to Fast Company, a Google spokesperson said O’Leary’s comments refer to the company’s existing Flight Search tool, which launched in the U.S. in 2011 and expanded to the U.K. in March 2013.