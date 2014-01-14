advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What Makes Brands Annoying on Social Media?

What Makes Brands Annoying on Social Media?
[Image: Flickr user CGP Grey]
By Jillian Goodman1 minute Read

A little while ago, UK PR agency Disruptive Communications released a poll of 1,003 UK residents about the brand behavior that most annoys them on social media. This got us wondering: What would Fast Company readers say? Tell us below, and look for the results in the April issue!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life