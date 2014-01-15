5 Steps To Finding Your Focus

At times, the world can feel like one big distraction. Smartphones chirp and vibrate with dozens of daily notifications. Colleagues stop by your desk to discuss the latest Downton Abbey. And Jack Russell terriers bark and interrupt phone interviews–or at least they do in my home office. No wonder we have trouble paying attention.

“Of all the comments I hear when talking with others about their day, ‘overwhelmed’ is heard most often,” says Jones Loflin, coauthor of Getting to It. “But things aren’t going to slow down. In fact, they’ll more likely speed up.”

So how do you find focus in a world that is noisy and chaotic? While it’s easy to blame technology, coworkers, and dogs, the answer might be found in the mirror.

“Too few of us take time to define our ‘it’–our ‘important thing,’” says Loflin. “Instead, we choose to be victims to activity, like hamsters in a wheel.”

Loflin says it’s possible to block the distractions and finish each day with a sense of accomplishment. He offers these five steps for finding your focus.

The first thing to do is to stop and find moments of sacred idleness. “We get so close to taking care of our tasks that we often don’t see the big picture,” says Loflin.

He likes this quote from Leonardo DaVinci: “Every now and then go away, have a little relaxation, for when you come back to your work your judgment will be surer. Go some distance away because then the work appears smaller and more of it can be taken in at a glance and a lack of harmony and proportion is more readily seen.”