7 Of The Weirdest, Most Promising New Jobs In 2014

For the first time in years, job growth projections aren’t entirely dismal, and plenty of people are itching for a new gig. According to one survey, 20% of Americans are looking to change jobs in the next year. Economists are saying that there could be more full-time, high-quality opportunities out there, too. And while you could look for a job in sales or finance or engineering, there are more exciting options–weird new gigs that hardly existed six months ago but that, by this time next year, you won’t stop hearing about. Here are seven of the most peculiarly promising new lines of work out there.

Cannabis capitalist A year ago, the ArcView Group, a network of angel investors focused on the cannabis industry, had 25 members. Now, says Troy Dayton, the group’s CEO, they’ve got about 120 high net worth people, who’re looking to build what Dayton, a long-time advocate for legalization, likes to call “the next great American industry.” “Everything changed when Washington and Colorado passed legalization in 2012,” says Dayton, “but it didn’t really, really change until last week.” As of January 1, responsible adults (irresponsible ones, too, most likely) can walk into stores in Colorado and Washington and legally buy pot for recreational use. And there are plenty of entrepreneurs ready to take advantage of these new markets–not just growers and dispensary owners, but purveyors of vending machines, specially composed soil, power pipe cleaners, inventory software, topical creams, and slick accessories. They just need capital. And there are an increasing number of VC and private equity firms eager to provide it. A few, like ArcView and Privateer Holdings, which is run by Yale School of Management alums, have gotten a jump on the market, but new firms are popping open, too. There’s plenty of opportunity to go around: Analyses from both ArcView and Medical Marijuana Business Daily predict that, in the next year, the industry’s revenue will at least double. Insta-driver These days, simply driving a car around can mean being on the entrepreneurial cutting edge, as companies like Uber, Sidecar, and Lyft are making it easy for anyone with a set of wheels to make money playing cabbie. With a new-enough car and some basic preliminary info about the company of choice and the city streets, almost anyone can sign up to start providing rides-on-demand to people who’d rather push a button on an app than call or hail a cab. Recruits to the UberX ranks range from a startup founder waiting out a non-compete clause to a transportation engineer with a master’s degree, who drives full-time. Whether this is actually a job is up for debate: Sidecar and Lyft both call the people behind the wheel “community drivers,” and Lyft calls the payment for the ride a “donation.” But it’s possible to drive for UberX–Uber’s more casual, and cheaper, service–and make as much (or more) money in a year as a yellow cab driver might. While there’s been some disagreement between drivers and Uber whether fare cuts have been good or bad for business, recruits to the UberX ranks reportedly range from a startup founder waiting out a non-compete clause to a transportation engineer with a master’s degree, who drives full-time.

The Harrisburg factory will be Foxconn’s largest in the U.S.–but not its first. The company already has outposts in Texas and Indiana. In China, a Foxconn factory might have its own hospital, a series of company-backed stores, and hundreds of thousands of workers, many of whom live in dorms and work more than 60-hour weeks. The Pennsylvania factory will have 500 employees and U.S. labor laws to contend with. And workers will be doing “high-precision” manufacturing–working a different sort of assembly line than their Chinese counterparts. It’s not just Foxconn that’s seeing some advantage in American-made goods, either. Other sectors are looking at “onshoring” jobs, and for the first time in a long, long time, the manufacturing picture is looking rosier. Quantitative Editor As part of FiveThirtyEight’s expansion beyond sports and politics, to include economics, culture, and science, data master Nate Silver hired Andrew Flowers, an analyst for the Atlanta Fed, to be his new site’s Quantitative Editor–a job Silver describes as “a cross between an economist, a quant, an editor, and a writer.” There are increasing numbers of journalists who fit this description–numbers people who can write, and whose data-geekdom is championed, rather than siloed. Now the job has a catchy name, and every news organization is going to want one. Drone safety expert The drone industry is optimistic about its economic potential: One industry study predicted that the business of flying unmanned aircraft could create 100,000 jobs in the next decade, and 70,000 just in the first three years in which drone-flying is legal. A pilot could earn as much as $115,000 annually. Test sites have approval through 2017 to try to find answers to the drone industry’s most pressing questions. First, though, the Federal Aviation Administration needs to be convinced that these things are safe. The agency , from Alaska to Texas to Virginia, where researchers will evaluate risks and develop protocols like standard categories, operator codes, and certification requirements. Making up those rules might sound dull, but it means asking simple, yet mind-boggling questions: How do we organize these small, flying objects? Who gets to fly one? How are we going to keep them from crashing into planes?

