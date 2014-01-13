Sony Celebrates The Joining Of Artistry And Engineering

By now we’re all used to the constant jabbering about how Apple has so successfully combined high-performance technology with top-shelf design, but now Sony’s getting in on the game with its latest campaign. Under the tagline “Be Moved,” the brand reminds us of its long history of popular products and asserts that its goal all along was “to make you feel something.”





Created by Wieden + Kennedy and directed by Stacy Wall, the spot aims to show us what can happen when art meets engineering. First it was the Walkman, but now it’s DJ apps, digital movie cameras and underwater earphones. Familiar faces include 30 Rock’s Grizz Chapman, actress Quvenzhane Wallis (starring in Sony Picture’s Annie) and director Spike Lee.





There’s also a slick “Be Moved” site for you to browse all the products highlighted in the commercial. No word on that space action flick it looked like Mr. Lee was working on.