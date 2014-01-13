This App Quits Job For You, With Aplomb

Feeling the New Year’s itch for a new job, but don’t have the energy or time to quit in person? The appropriately named Quit Your Job composes the perfect text message that’ll inform your boss you’re f*cking done, so you’re free to begin the next chapter of your life in a hilarious, passive-aggressive, and efficacious way!





While the app is a tongue-in-cheek generator developed by NYC-based employment agency TheLadders, its CEO Alex Douzet tells Reuters that we’re still quitting our jobs in the same way we did hundreds of years ago–in person, and often dishonestly.

In contrast, the Quit Your Job app runs through a little questionnaire to express to your boss (digitally) that you’re leaving to Marry Rich or Make Money As A Dancer–and then feeds you into TheLadder’s Job Search app. Sure, it’s a device to get you using TheLadder’s service, but the mini-essay that Quit Your Job autocomposes is a thing of beauty, meandering over how the butterfly outside your window metaphorically represents your fleeting dreams and how your coworker’s dripping tuna fish sandwich finally broke your threshold for mundane existence.

Quit Your Job was inspired by BreakupText, a functionally similar app whose developers TheLadder brought on to create their own socially smoothing application. They released Quit Your Job on January 1 to coincide with the rush in job searches that Douzet credits to New Year’s resolution enthusiasm and delays to ensure full holiday bonuses.

Like BreakupText, Douzet hopes that at least one person uses the app for its intended purpose rather than a near-realized fantasy as your finger hovers over the “send” button to your boss. But even laughing over Quitting To Join The Circus breaks the tension over leaving secure employment for greener pastures, especially as economists reassure news outlets that December’s weak jobs gains were a fluke in an otherwise promising streak of increasing U.S. jobs gains.