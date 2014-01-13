Ben Kingsley Rallies the Baddies For Jaguar’s Super Bowl Debut

As we’re often told, nice guys finish last. Which is why for its Super Bowl debut to launch its new F-Type Coupe, British carmaker Jaguar is focusing all of its attention on the bad guys. But this being the Super Bowl, where advertisers have taken to releasing teasers in advance of the big game to heighten interest and create intrigue, we still don’t quite know what Jaguar has in mind.





According to this recent teaser featuring a very sinister looking Ben Kinglsey, Jaguar will be bringing all of the bad guys to the game, and they’ll be arriving by private jet, chopper, and, of course, very fast cars.

Looking for a way to make a foreign car stand out in a very American forum, this teaser is part Jaguar’s “Good To Be Bad” campaign, which focuses on British villains–because, as we know, all the greatest film baddies come from across the pond. The spot is all part of a very long play from Jaguar, and its agencies Spark 44 and Minshare, which launched the campaign last fall with a content partnership with Gawker, in which the blog has been creating editorial content that brashly celebrates more nefarious lifestyle choices.





So what might we expect from Jaguar’s Super Bowl splash? Many more villains; according to the original news of the campaign, the effort is reported to include many more renowned British actors and is directed by Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper. And if this teaser is any indication, one of those actors is nearly guaranteed to be stepping out of a F-Type Coupe. Stay tuned.