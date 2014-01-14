Is Your Great Idea A Terrible Business?

One of the most difficult concepts that I have to discuss when advising aspiring startups is that a great idea can still be a lousy business.

A wannabe founder will describe a product or service that all of their friends swear is going to be a game changer, only to be confused (and occasionally indignant) when challenged with a series of questions that they hadn’t considered before. Often, they have spent months planning and building only to find out later that they have wasted their time on a product that no one wants, no one understands, or no one will ever hear of because there are 50 other companies doing the same thing.

I can relate. I’ve come up with plenty of ideas that I thought would be great businesses, only to discover that they wouldn’t work because I didn’t properly assess the tremendous difficulty of building that idea into a profitable company.

So what makes a great idea actually great? Here are the top three things that I look at when evaluating a potential new product or service:

Just because you found a problem and then put the time and effort into solving it, doesn’t mean that you will find people willing to actually pay money for a solution. For example, I ran into a business that created an awesome piece of software that significantly reduced the time and labor needed to complete huge data migrations. Sounds great, right? Unfortunately, their target customers were people who work on projects that bill per hour. They made a product that reduced the billable hours that their customers could charge their clients. And they were confused as to why no one would ever return their calls. Awkward.

You need to understand your customer, their motivations, and their business model before you potentially waste a lot of time and money. I have wasted more time on this mistake than I would like to admit–don’t make the same one.

We need to recognize how easy it is to fall in love with our own ideas and create a product with meaningless differentiation. For those who love to “build,” this question is for you. Often, the differences we highlight between ourselves and our competitors that we think are huge aren’t that important to the customer. This can be a fatal flaw when trying to stand out in a crowded marketplace.