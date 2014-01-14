Survival Of The Happiest: How Optimism Affects Your Chances of Success

Like the seven dwarfs, leaders who whistle while they work might just be singing a jaunty tune all the way to the bank.

In Snow White, among her seven dwarfs are Happy and Grumpy. In the business world, Happy would be much more likely to succeed than Grumpy. Let’s take a look at why:

Many research studies have shown optimism has a real impact on the ultimate success or failure of your business. Those who are more optimistic can see to a brighter future, meaning they are more resilient in the face of day-to-day struggles.

Resilience is one of the most important aspects of any leader of a growing business. Your road to success will be paved with many bumps and dips along the way. You need to be able to pick yourself back up after a business failure, dust yourself off, and keep chasing success.

Without passion, a business is doomed to failure. One of the reasons entrepreneurs are optimistic about the chances of their businesses is because they genuinely love what they do. In fact, a recent study showed even though economic conditions are less than ideal, most entrepreneurs still have high hopes for the next quarter.

Among micro-business owners, or those who average about eight employees, more than half expected the third quarter of 2013 to exceed expectations. More dramatically, almost three in four entrepreneurs see bright skies ahead when it comes to the future of their companies.